Bubba Watson shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the Wyndham Championship
August 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Bubba Watson hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Watson finished his round tied for 30th at 4 under; Rory Sabbatini, Scott Piercy, and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 10 under; Justin Rose is in 4th at 9 under; and Russell Henley is in 5th at 8 under.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Watson had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Watson to 1 over for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 17th hole, Watson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watson to even for the round.
On the 174-yard par-3 third, Watson's tee shot went 179 yards to the right rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 fourth hole, Watson had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Watson to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Watson's 125 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Watson to 1 under for the round.
