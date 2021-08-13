-
Bronson Burgoon shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the Wyndham Championship
August 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Bronson Burgoon hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Burgoon finished his round tied for 7th at 7 under; Rory Sabbatini, Scott Piercy, and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 10 under; Justin Rose is in 4th at 9 under; and Alex Smalley and Russell Henley are tied for 5th at 8 under.
At the 235-yard par-3 12th, Burgoon hit a tee shot 221 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burgoon to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Burgoon chipped in his second, carding a eagle for the hole. This moved Burgoon to 3 under for the round.
Burgoon got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burgoon to 2 under for the round.
After a 317 yard drive on the 545-yard par-5 15th, Burgoon chipped his fourth shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Burgoon to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 17th hole, Burgoon chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Burgoon to 2 under for the round.
At the 418-yard par-4 first, Burgoon got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Burgoon to 1 under for the round.
On the 416-yard par-4 ninth hole, Burgoon reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burgoon to 2 under for the round.
