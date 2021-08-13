In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Brice Garnett hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Garnett finished his day tied for 56th at 3 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 14 under; Webb Simpson, Rory Sabbatini, and Scott Piercy are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Justin Rose, Brian Stuard, and Tyler Duncan are tied for 5th at 9 under.

On the par-4 13th, Garnett's 127 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Garnett to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 15th, Garnett hit his 138 yard approach to 13 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Garnett to 2 under for the round.

Garnett had a 361-yard drive to the left side of the fairway. He ended up getting on the green in 2 and three putting for a bogey on the 507-yard par-4 18th. This moved Garnett to 1 under for the round.

Garnett got a bogey on the 418-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Garnett to even-par for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 second, Garnett had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Garnett to 1 over for the round.

At the 174-yard par-3 third, Garnett hit a tee shot 176 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garnett to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Garnett hit an approach shot from 164 yards to 15 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Garnett to 2 under for the round.

Garnett missed the green on his first shot on the 223-yard par-3 16th but had a chip in from 6 yards for birdie. This moved Garnett to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Garnett had a 83 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Garnett to 4 under for the round.

Garnett got a double bogey on the 416-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Garnett to 2 under for the round.