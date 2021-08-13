-
Brian Stuard putts well in round two of the Wyndham Championship
August 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Brian Stuard navigates No. 5 for birdie at Wyndham
In the second round of the 2021 Wyndham Championship, Brian Stuard makes birdie on the par-5 5th hole.
Brian Stuard hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Stuard finished his day tied for 5th at 9 under with Justin Rose and Tyler Duncan; Russell Henley is in 1st at 14 under; and Webb Simpson, Rory Sabbatini, and Scott Piercy are tied for 2nd at 10 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Brian Stuard had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Brian Stuard to 1 under for the round.
At the par-5 15th, Stuard chipped in his fourth shot from 10 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Stuard to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Stuard's 115 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stuard to 3 under for the round.
On the 418-yard par-4 first, Stuard had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Stuard to 2 under for the round.
At the 174-yard par-3 third, Stuard hit a tee shot 182 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stuard to 3 under for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Stuard had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Stuard to 4 under for the round.
