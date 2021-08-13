-
-
Brian Harman putts himself to an even-par second round of the Wyndham Championship
-
August 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 13, 2021
In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Brian Harman hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Harman finished his round tied for 93rd at 1 under; Rory Sabbatini, Scott Piercy, and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 10 under; Justin Rose is in 4th at 9 under; and Alex Smalley and Russell Henley are tied for 5th at 8 under.
After a 255 yard drive on the 405-yard par-4 13th, Brian Harman chipped his fourth shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Brian Harman to 1 over for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Harman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Harman to even-par for the round.
Harman got a bogey on the 507-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harman to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Harman's 145 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harman to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Harman had a 84 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Harman to 1 under for the round.
On the 416-yard par-4 ninth, Harman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harman to even-par for the round.
-
-