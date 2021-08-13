-
Brian Gay shoots 4-under 66 in round two of the Wyndham Championship
August 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Brian Gay hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Gay finished his day tied for 41st at 4 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 14 under; Webb Simpson, Rory Sabbatini, and Scott Piercy are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Justin Rose, Brian Stuard, and Tyler Duncan are tied for 5th at 9 under.
On the 486-yard par-4 11th, Gay had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gay to 1 over for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Gay reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-inch putt for birdie. This moved Gay to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 17th hole, Gay had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gay to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 first hole, Gay chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Gay to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 fifth, Gay hit his 186 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Gay to 3 under for the round.
On the 416-yard par-4 ninth hole, Gay reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gay to 4 under for the round.
