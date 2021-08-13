-
Brendon Todd shoots 3-under 67 in round two of the Wyndham Championship
August 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Features
Brendon Todd’s son caddies during practice round at Wyndham
Prior to the 2021 Wyndham Championship, Brendon Todd’s 6-year-old son Oliver caddies for him during a practice round. Watch as they discuss all things golf and Oliver helps Brendon practice as he preps for tournament week.
In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Brendon Todd hit 12 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Todd finished his round tied for 45th at 4 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 13 under; Scott Piercy, Webb Simpson, and Rory Sabbatini are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Justin Rose, Brian Stuard, and Tyler Duncan are tied for 5th at 9 under.
On the par-4 second, Todd's 149 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Todd to 1 under for the round.
On the par-5 fifth, Todd's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Todd to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Todd had a 87 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Todd to 4 under for the round.
Todd got a bogey on the 507-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Todd to 3 under for the round.
