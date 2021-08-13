  • Brandt Snedeker shoots 5-over 75 in round two of the Wyndham Championship

  • In the second round of the 2021 Wyndham Championship, Brandt Snedeker makes a 26-foot par putt on the par-4 14th hole.
    Highlights

