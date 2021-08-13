-
-
Brandt Snedeker shoots 5-over 75 in round two of the Wyndham Championship
-
August 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 13, 2021
-
Highlights
Brandt Snedeker rolls in 26-foot putt to save par at Wyndham
In the second round of the 2021 Wyndham Championship, Brandt Snedeker makes a 26-foot par putt on the par-4 14th hole.
In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Brandt Snedeker hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Snedeker finished his day tied for 140th at 4 over; Russell Henley is in 1st at 14 under; Webb Simpson, Rory Sabbatini, and Scott Piercy are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Justin Rose, Brian Stuard, and Tyler Duncan are tied for 5th at 9 under.
Snedeker got a bogey on the 428-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Snedeker to 1 over for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Snedeker reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Snedeker to even-par for the round.
At the 423-yard par-4 sixth, Snedeker got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Snedeker to 1 over for the round.
On the 440-yard par-4 10th, Snedeker had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Snedeker to 2 over for the round.
Snedeker got a bogey on the 486-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Snedeker to 3 over for the round.
At the 175-yard par-3 16th, Snedeker got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 9 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Snedeker to 5 over for the round.
-
-