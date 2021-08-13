-
Brandon Hagy shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the Wyndham Championship
-
August 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
-
Highlights
Brandon Hagy taps in for birdie at Wyndham
In the second round of the 2021 Wyndham Championship, Brandon Hagy makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.
In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Brandon Hagy hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Hagy finished his round tied for 94th at 1 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 12 under; Webb Simpson, Rory Sabbatini, and Scott Piercy are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Justin Rose is in 5th at 9 under.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Hagy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hagy to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Hagy's 84 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hagy to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 ninth hole, Hagy had a 90 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hagy to 3 under for the round.
On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Hagy hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Hagy at 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 505-yard par-4 14th, Hagy took a drop on his second. He finished by putting his fourth shot onto the green and one putted for bogey. This moved Hagy to 1 under for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Hagy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-inch putt for birdie. This moved Hagy to 2 under for the round.
