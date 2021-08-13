-
Branden Grace shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the Wyndham Championship
August 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Branden Grace hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Grace finished his day tied for 32nd at 5 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 14 under; Webb Simpson, Rory Sabbatini, and Scott Piercy are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Justin Rose, Brian Stuard, and Tyler Duncan are tied for 5th at 9 under.
After a 292 yard drive on the 418-yard par-4 first, Grace chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Grace to 1 over for the round.
On the 442-yard par-4 second, Grace had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grace to 2 over for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Grace reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grace to even for the round.
On the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Grace reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grace to 1 under for the round.
On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Grace's tee shot went 210 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Grace reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grace to 1 under for the round.
At the 175-yard par-3 16th, Grace hit a tee shot 175 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grace to 2 under for the round.
Grace got a bogey on the 507-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grace to 1 under for the round.
