August 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Bo Van Pelt hit 5 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Van Pelt finished his round tied for 109th at even par; Russell Henley is in 1st at 11 under; Webb Simpson, Rory Sabbatini, and Scott Piercy are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Justin Rose and Sam Ryder are tied for 5th at 9 under.
Van Pelt got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Van Pelt to 1 over for the round.
At the 175-yard par-3 16th, Van Pelt hit a tee shot 172 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Van Pelt to even-par for the round.
On the 174-yard par-3 third, Van Pelt's tee shot went 192 yards to the right rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Van Pelt reached the green in 4 and had a three-putt after missing a 3 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt double bogey, putting him at 3 over for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Van Pelt's 198 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Van Pelt to 2 over for the round.
At the 374-yard par-4 eighth, Van Pelt got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Van Pelt to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 ninth hole, Van Pelt had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Van Pelt to 2 over for the round.
