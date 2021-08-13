-
Bo Hoag shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Wyndham Championship
August 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Bo Hoag hit 12 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Hoag finished his round tied for 66th at 2 under; Rory Sabbatini is in 1st at 10 under; Scott Piercy, Justin Rose, and Webb Simpson are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Russell Henley is in 5th at 8 under.
At the 235-yard par-3 12th, Hoag hit a tee shot 223 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoag to 1 under for the round.
Hoag got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoag to even-par for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Hoag reached the green in 3 and sunk a 31-inch putt for birdie. This moved Hoag to 1 under for the round.
On the 175-yard par-3 16th, Hoag's tee shot went 178 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
On the 507-yard par-4 18th, Hoag had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoag to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Hoag's 136 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoag to even-par for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Hoag had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hoag to 1 under for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Hoag tee shot went 205 yards to the intermediate rough, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
