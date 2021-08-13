-
Bill Haas rebounds from poor front in second round of the Wyndham Championship
August 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Bill Haas hit 15 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Haas finished his round tied for 92nd at 1 under; Rory Sabbatini, Scott Piercy, and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 10 under; Justin Rose is in 4th at 9 under; and Alex Smalley and Russell Henley are tied for 5th at 8 under.
At the 507-yard par-4 18th, Bill Haas got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 2 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Bill Haas to 1 over for the round.
After a 321 yard drive on the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Haas chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Haas to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Haas's 92 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Haas to 1 under for the round.
