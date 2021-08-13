In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Ben Taylor hit 6 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Taylor finished his round tied for 27th at 4 under; Rory Sabbatini, Scott Piercy, and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 10 under; Justin Rose is in 4th at 9 under; and Alex Smalley, Kevin Streelman, and Russell Henley are tied for 5th at 8 under.

After a 287 yard drive on the 418-yard par-4 first, Taylor chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Taylor to 1 over for the round.

On the 174-yard par-3 third, Taylor's tee shot went 180 yards to the right rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 428-yard par-4 fourth hole, Taylor reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 1 over for the round.

At the par-5 fifth, Taylor chipped in his third shot from 27 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.

On the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Taylor reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.

Taylor got a bogey on the 374-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Taylor's 143 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 10th hole, Taylor had a 112 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Taylor to 3 under for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Taylor reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 4 under for the round.