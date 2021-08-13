-
Ben Martin shoots 3-under 67 in round two of the Wyndham Championship
August 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Ben Martin hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Martin finished his round tied for 20th at 6 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 12 under; Webb Simpson, Rory Sabbatini, and Scott Piercy are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Justin Rose and Brian Stuard are tied for 5th at 9 under.
Martin hit his drive 351 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 529-yard par-5 fifth. This moved Martin to 1 under for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Martin hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Martin at even-par for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Martin's 105 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Martin to 1 under for the round.
At the 175-yard par-3 16th, Martin hit a tee shot 173 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Martin to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 17th hole, Martin had a 96 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Martin to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Martin's 147 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Martin to 3 under for the round.
