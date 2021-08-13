-
Beau Hossler putts well in round two of the Wyndham Championship
August 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Beau Hossler sinks 24-footer for birdie at Wyndham
In the opening round of the 2021 Wyndham Championship, Beau Hossler makes a 25-foot birdie putt on the par-4 17th hole.
In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Beau Hossler hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hossler finished his round tied for 43rd at 3 under; Rory Sabbatini is in 1st at 10 under; Justin Rose is in 2nd at 9 under; and Webb Simpson, Russell Henley, and Scott Piercy are tied for 3rd at 8 under.
On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Beau Hossler's tee shot went 207 yards to the right rough and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Hossler had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hossler to even-par for the round.
After a 253 yard drive on the 416-yard par-4 ninth, Hossler chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hossler to 1 under for the round.
