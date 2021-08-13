-
Austin Eckroat shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the Wyndham Championship
August 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Austin Eckroat hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Eckroat finished his round tied for 46th at 3 under; Rory Sabbatini, Scott Piercy, and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 10 under; Justin Rose is in 4th at 9 under; and Alex Smalley, Kevin Streelman, and Russell Henley are tied for 5th at 8 under.
At the 442-yard par-4 second, Eckroat got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Eckroat to 1 over for the round.
On the 174-yard par-3 third, Eckroat's tee shot went 190 yards to the right intermediate rough, his second shot went 22 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 428-yard par-4 fourth hole, Eckroat reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Eckroat to 1 over for the round.
At the 235-yard par-3 12th, Eckroat hit a tee shot 223 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Eckroat to 1 under for the round.
Eckroat got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Eckroat to even-par for the round.
