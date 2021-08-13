-
-
Austin Cook putts well but delivers a 4-over 74 second round in the Wyndham Championship
-
August 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 13, 2021
-
The Takeaway
Adam Scott moves up the standings, Fowler stays the same
In The Takeaway, Teryn Gregson recaps round 1 of the Wyndham Championship, where Adam Scott entered the week just inside the top 125 in the FedExCup Standings and improved his position with a solid opening round, while Rickie Fowler still remains outside looking in at Sedgefield Country Club.
In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Austin Cook hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Cook finished his round tied for 149th at 4 over; Rory Sabbatini, Scott Piercy, and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 10 under; Justin Rose is in 4th at 9 under; and Russell Henley and Alex Smalley are tied for 5th at 8 under.
Austin Cook got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Austin Cook to 1 over for the round.
After a 299 yard drive on the 486-yard par-4 11th, Cook chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Cook to 2 over for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 14th, Cook had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Cook to 3 over for the round.
-
-