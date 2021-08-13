Anirban Lahiri hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Lahiri finished his round tied for 28th at 4 under; Rory Sabbatini, Scott Piercy, and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 10 under; Justin Rose is in 4th at 9 under; and Alex Smalley and Russell Henley are tied for 5th at 8 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 428-yard par-4 fourth hole, Lahiri had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lahiri to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 fifth, Lahiri's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lahiri to 2 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Lahiri's tee shot went 201 yards to the left rough and his approach went 31 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Lahiri's 103 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lahiri to 2 under for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Lahiri's tee shot went 202 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 4 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

At the 405-yard par-4 13th, Lahiri got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lahiri to 1 over for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Lahiri reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-inch putt for birdie. This moved Lahiri to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 406-yard par-4 17th hole, Lahiri had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lahiri to 1 under for the round.