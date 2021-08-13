-
Andrew Putnam shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the Wyndham Championship
August 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Andrew Putnam hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Putnam finished his day tied for 108th at even par; Russell Henley is in 1st at 14 under; Webb Simpson, Rory Sabbatini, and Scott Piercy are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Justin Rose, Brian Stuard, and Tyler Duncan are tied for 5th at 9 under.
On the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Putnam reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Putnam to 1 under for the round.
On the 423-yard par-4 sixth, Putnam had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Putnam to even for the round.
At the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Putnam hit a tee shot 211 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Putnam to 1 under for the round.
Putnam got a bogey on the 486-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Putnam to even-par for the round.
Putnam tee shot went 201 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Putnam to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 15th, Putnam hit his 202 yard approach to 13 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Putnam to even for the round.
Putnam on the 175-yard par-3 16th, got on the green in 2 and four putted for triple bogey, bringing Putnam to 3 over for the round.
