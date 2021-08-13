-
August 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Andrew Landry hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Landry finished his round tied for 57th at 3 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 12 under; Webb Simpson, Rory Sabbatini, and Scott Piercy are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Justin Rose and Brian Stuard are tied for 5th at 9 under.
Landry got a bogey on the 486-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Landry to 1 over for the round.
After a 326 yard drive on the 505-yard par-4 14th, Landry chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Landry to 2 over for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Landry had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Landry to 1 over for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 17th, Landry had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Landry to 1 over for the round.
After a 307 yard drive on the 507-yard par-4 18th, Landry chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Landry to 2 over for the round.
At the 428-yard par-4 fourth, Landry got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Landry to 3 over for the round.
On the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Landry reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Landry to 2 over for the round.
