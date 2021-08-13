-
Alex Smalley delivers a bogey-free 6-under 64 in the second at the Wyndham Championship
August 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Alex Smalley hit 12 of 14 fairways and 17 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Smalley finished his round tied for 5th at 8 under with Kevin Streelman and Russell Henley; Rory Sabbatini, Scott Piercy, and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 10 under; and Justin Rose is in 4th at 9 under.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Alex Smalley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Alex Smalley to 1 under for the round.
On the 507-yard par-4 18th hole, Smalley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smalley to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 second, Smalley's 139 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smalley to 3 under for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Smalley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Smalley to 5 under for the round.
On the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Smalley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smalley to 6 under for the round.
