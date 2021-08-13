Akshay Bhatia hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Bhatia finished his round in 151st at 5 over; Rory Sabbatini, Scott Piercy, and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 10 under; Justin Rose is in 4th at 9 under; and Alex Smalley, Kevin Streelman, and Russell Henley are tied for 5th at 8 under.

On the 440-yard par-4 10th, Bhatia had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bhatia to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 235-yard par-3 green 12th, Bhatia suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 2 over for the round.

At the 505-yard par-4 14th, Bhatia reached the green in 2 and rolled a 40-foot putt for birdie. This put Bhatia at 2 over for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 545-yard par-5 15th, Bhatia chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bhatia to 1 over for the round.

Bhatia got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bhatia to 2 over for the round.

On the 507-yard par-4 18th, Bhatia had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Bhatia to 3 over for the round.

After a 303 yard drive on the 418-yard par-4 first, Bhatia chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Bhatia to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Bhatia had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bhatia to 3 over for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Bhatia reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bhatia to 2 over for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Bhatia's tee shot went 216 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.