  • Adam Scott shoots Even-par 70 in round two of the Wyndham Championship

  • In the second round of the 2021 Wyndham Championship, Adam Scott makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Adam Scott gets up-and-down for birdie at Wyndham

    In the second round of the 2021 Wyndham Championship, Adam Scott makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.