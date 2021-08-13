-
Adam Scott shoots Even-par 70 in round two of the Wyndham Championship
August 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Adam Scott gets up-and-down for birdie at Wyndham
In the second round of the 2021 Wyndham Championship, Adam Scott makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.
Adam Scott hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Scott finished his day tied for 41st at 4 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 14 under; Webb Simpson, Rory Sabbatini, and Scott Piercy are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Justin Rose, Brian Stuard, and Tyler Duncan are tied for 5th at 9 under.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Scott reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scott to 1 under for the round.
After a 245 yard drive on the 416-yard par-4 ninth, Scott chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Scott to even for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 14th, Scott had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Scott to 1 over for the round.
After a 321 yard drive on the 545-yard par-5 15th, Scott chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Scott to even-par for the round.
