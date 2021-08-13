-
-
Adam Schenk shoots Even-par 70 in round two of the Wyndham Championship
-
August 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 13, 2021
Adam Schenk hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Schenk finished his round tied for 110th at even par; Rory Sabbatini, Scott Piercy, and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 10 under; Justin Rose is in 4th at 9 under; and Russell Henley and Alex Smalley are tied for 5th at 8 under.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Schenk reached the green in 2 and sunk a 33-foot putt for eagle. This put Schenk at 2 under for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Schenk's tee shot went 194 yards to the right rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
Schenk tee shot went 200 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Schenk to even for the round.
On the 405-yard par-4 13th, Schenk had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schenk to 1 over for the round.
-
-