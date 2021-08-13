Adam Long hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Long finished his round tied for 94th at 1 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 12 under; Webb Simpson, Rory Sabbatini, and Scott Piercy are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Justin Rose is in 5th at 9 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 10th hole, Long had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Long to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Long's 198 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Long to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 235-yard par-3 12th green, Long suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Long at 1 under for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 14th, Long had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Long to even for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Long reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Long to 1 under for the round.

Long got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Long to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 428-yard par-4 fourth hole, Long chipped in his fifth, carding a bogey for the hole. This moved Long to 1 over for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Long had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Long to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Long had a 184 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Long to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Long's 74 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Long to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 ninth hole, Long had a 103 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Long to 3 under for the round.