Adam Hadwin shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Wyndham Championship
August 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Adam Hadwin hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Hadwin finished his round tied for 21st at 5 under; Rory Sabbatini, Scott Piercy, and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 10 under; Justin Rose is in 4th at 9 under; and Alex Smalley and Russell Henley are tied for 5th at 8 under.
Hadwin got a bogey on the 486-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadwin to 1 over for the round.
On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Hadwin's tee shot went 203 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Hadwin's 117 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadwin to 1 over for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 14th, Hadwin had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadwin to 2 over for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Hadwin had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hadwin to 1 over for the round.
