Aaron Wise putts himself to an even-par second round of the Wyndham Championship
August 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Aaron Wise hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Wise finished his round tied for 30th at 4 under; Rory Sabbatini, Scott Piercy, and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 10 under; Justin Rose is in 4th at 9 under; and Russell Henley and Hudson Swafford are tied for 5th at 8 under.
Aaron Wise got a bogey on the 418-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Aaron Wise to 1 over for the round.
On the 442-yard par-4 second, Wise had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wise to 2 over for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Wise reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wise to 1 over for the round.
Wise got a bogey on the 423-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Wise to 2 over for the round.
On the 416-yard par-4 ninth hole, Wise reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wise to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Wise's 146 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wise to even-par for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Wise had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Wise to 1 over for the round.
At the 175-yard par-3 16th, Wise hit a tee shot 175 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wise to even for the round.
