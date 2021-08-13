-
Aaron Baddeley shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Wyndham Championship
August 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Aaron Baddeley hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Baddeley finished his round tied for 147th at 5 over; Russell Henley is in 1st at 12 under; Webb Simpson, Rory Sabbatini, and Scott Piercy are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Justin Rose is in 5th at 9 under.
On the par-4 first, Baddeley's 114 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Baddeley to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Baddeley had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Baddeley to 2 under for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Baddeley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Baddeley to 3 under for the round.
Baddeley got a bogey on the 423-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Baddeley to 2 under for the round.
On the 416-yard par-4 ninth, Baddeley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Baddeley to even-par for the round.
On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Baddeley's tee shot went 211 yards to the fringe and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Baddeley's 135 yard approach to 0 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Baddeley to even for the round.
Baddeley got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Baddeley to 1 over for the round.
