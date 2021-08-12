-
-
Zach Johnson shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the Wyndham Championship
-
August 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 12, 2021
Zach Johnson hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Johnson finished his round tied for 47th at 1 under; Brian Stuard is in 1st at 7 under; Michael Thompson and Sung Kang are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Russell Henley, Jhonattan Vegas, Tyler McCumber, Ted Potter, Jr., and Andrew Landry are tied for 4th at 5 under.
At the 442-yard par-4 second, Johnson got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Johnson to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 fourth hole, Johnson had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Johnson to even for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Johnson's 77 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.
At the 440-yard par-4 10th, Johnson got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Johnson to even-par for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 14th hole, Johnson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 62-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.
-
-