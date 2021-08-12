-
Xinjun Zhang shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the Wyndham Championship
August 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Xinjun Zhang hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Zhang finished his round tied for 55th at 2 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 8 under; Ted Potter, Jr., Chris Kirk, Michael Thompson, and Sung Kang are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Si Woo Kim, Denny McCarthy, Michael Gligic, Tommy Fleetwood, Brian Stuard, Jhonattan Vegas, Tyler McCumber, and Andrew Landry are tied for 6th at 5 under.
On the par-4 14th, Zhang's 184 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Zhang to 1 under for the round.
At the 442-yard par-4 second, Zhang got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Zhang to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Zhang had a 171 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Zhang to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Zhang's 103 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Zhang to 2 under for the round.
