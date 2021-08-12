-
Wyndham Clark shoots 6-over 76 in round one of the Wyndham Championship
August 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Wyndham Clark hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Clark finished his round in 155th at 6 over; Russell Henley is in 1st at 8 under; Chris Kirk, Michael Thompson, Ted Potter, Jr., and Sung Kang are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Denny McCarthy, Adam Hadwin, Scott Piercy, Erik van Rooyen, Jhonattan Vegas, Brian Stuard, Michael Gligic, Tyler McCumber, and Andrew Landry are tied for 6th at 5 under.
On the 442-yard par-4 second, Clark had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Clark to 1 over for the round.
Clark got a bogey on the 428-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Clark to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Clark hit an approach shot from 212 yards to 2 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Clark to even for the round.
At the 405-yard par-4 13th, Clark got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Clark to 6 over for the round.
