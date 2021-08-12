-
Will Zalatoris shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the Wyndham Championship
August 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Interviews
Will Zalatoris on back injury concerns before Wyndham
Prior to the 2021 Wyndham Championship, Will Zalatoris talks about how he is recovering from his recent back injury and how his game is feeling going into this week.
In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Will Zalatoris hit 5 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Zalatoris finished his round tied for 18th at 2 under; Jhonattan Vegas and Brian Stuard are tied for 1st at 6 under; Russell Henley and Sung Kang are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Michael Thompson, Adam Scott, Andrew Landry, Ted Potter, Jr., Luke List, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, and Tyler McCumber are tied for 5th at 4 under.
Zalatoris got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Zalatoris to 1 over for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Zalatoris had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Zalatoris to even-par for the round.
On the 175-yard par-3 16th, Zalatoris hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Zalatoris to even for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 17th hole, Zalatoris reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Zalatoris to 1 under for the round.
