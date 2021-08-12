-
-
Will Gordon shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the Wyndham Championship
-
August 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 12, 2021
In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Will Gordon hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Gordon finished his round tied for 21st at 2 under; Brian Stuard and Sung Kang are tied for 1st at 6 under; Russell Henley and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Luke List, Sebastián Muñoz, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Ted Potter, Jr., Andrew Landry, Michael Thompson, Adam Scott, and Tyler McCumber are tied for 5th at 4 under.
At the 440-yard par-4 10th, Gordon got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Gordon to 1 over for the round.
At the par-5 15th, Gordon chipped in his third shot from 12 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Gordon to 1 under for the round.
At the 174-yard par-3 third, Gordon hit a tee shot 166 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gordon to 2 under for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Gordon reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-inch putt for birdie. This moved Gordon to 3 under for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Gordon's tee shot went 228 yards to the fringe and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
-
-