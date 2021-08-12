-
Wes Roach shoots Even-par 70 in round one of the Wyndham Championship
August 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Wes Roach dials in approach to set up birdie at Wyndham
In the opening round of the 2021 Wyndham Championship, Wes Roach makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.
Wes Roach hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Roach finished his round tied for 58th at even par; Sung Kang is in 1st at 7 under; Michael Thompson and Brian Stuard are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Russell Henley, Jhonattan Vegas, Andrew Landry, and Tyler McCumber are tied for 4th at 5 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Roach had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Roach to 1 under for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 14th, Roach had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Roach to even for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Roach had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Roach to 1 over for the round.
On the 175-yard par-3 16th, Roach's tee shot went 165 yards to the right rough, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 17th hole, Roach reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Roach to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Roach's 139 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Roach to even-par for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Roach missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Roach to even for the round.
