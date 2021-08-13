In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Webb Simpson hit 8 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Simpson finished his round tied for 7th at 5 under with Kevin Kisner, Denny McCarthy, Adam Hadwin, Michael Gligic, Nick Taylor, Scott Piercy, Erik van Rooyen, Jhonattan Vegas, Andrew Landry, Brian Stuard, and Tyler McCumber; Russell Henley is in 1st at 8 under; and Michael Thompson, Chris Kirk, Hudson Swafford, Ted Potter, Jr., and Sung Kang are tied for 2nd at 6 under.

Simpson got a double bogey on the 418-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Simpson to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 second, Simpson's 118 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Simpson to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 fourth hole, Simpson had a 156 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Simpson to even-par for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Simpson chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Simpson to 1 under for the round.

On the 423-yard par-4 sixth, Simpson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Simpson to even for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Simpson's 71 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Simpson to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 486-yard par-4 11th hole, Simpson had a 188 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Simpson to 3 under for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Simpson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Simpson to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Simpson's 106 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Simpson to 5 under for the round.