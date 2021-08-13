-
-
Vincent Whaley shoots Even-par 70 in round one of the Wyndham Championship
-
August 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 13, 2021
Vincent Whaley hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Whaley finished his day tied for 106th at even par; Russell Henley is in 1st at 8 under; Erik van Rooyen, Michael Thompson, Hudson Swafford, Adam Hadwin, Scott Piercy, Ted Potter, Jr., and Sung Kang are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Rob Oppenheim, Rory Sabbatini, Bronson Burgoon, Si Woo Kim, Chris Kirk, Webb Simpson, Jhonattan Vegas, Brian Stuard, Michael Gligic, Tyler McCumber, and Andrew Landry are tied for 9th at 5 under.
On the 440-yard par-4 10th, Whaley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Whaley to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 505-yard par-4 14th hole, Whaley had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Whaley to even for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Whaley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Whaley to 1 under for the round.
Whaley got a bogey on the 428-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Whaley to even-par for the round.
-
-