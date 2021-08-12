-
Tyler McCumber putts well in round one of the Wyndham Championship
August 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Tyler McCumber hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. McCumber finished his round tied for 4th at 5 under with Russell Henley, Jhonattan Vegas, and Andrew Landry; Sung Kang is in 1st at 7 under; and Michael Thompson and Brian Stuard are tied for 2nd at 6 under.
On the par-4 second, Tyler McCumber's 158 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tyler McCumber to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, McCumber had a 180 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McCumber to 3 under for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th, McCumber had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved McCumber to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 17th, McCumber's 93 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McCumber to 5 under for the round.
