Tyler Duncan shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the Wyndham Championship
August 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Tyler Duncan hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Duncan finished his round tied for 51st at 1 under; Brian Stuard is in 1st at 7 under; Michael Thompson, Russell Henley, and Sung Kang are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Tyler McCumber, Andrew Landry, Jhonattan Vegas, and Ted Potter, Jr. are tied for 5th at 5 under.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Duncan had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Duncan to 1 under for the round.
On the 416-yard par-4 ninth hole, Duncan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Duncan to 2 under for the round.
On the 440-yard par-4 10th hole, Duncan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Duncan to 3 under for the round.
On the 486-yard par-4 11th, Duncan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Duncan to 2 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 235-yard par-3 12th green, Duncan suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Duncan at 1 under for the round.
Duncan got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Duncan to even for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Duncan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Duncan to 1 under for the round.
