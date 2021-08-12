In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Tommy Fleetwood hit 8 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Fleetwood finished his round tied for 15th at 4 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 8 under; Chris Kirk, Michael Thompson, Ted Potter, Jr., and Sung Kang are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Denny McCarthy, Adam Hadwin, Scott Piercy, Michael Gligic, Erik van Rooyen, Jhonattan Vegas, Brian Stuard, Andrew Landry, and Tyler McCumber are tied for 6th at 5 under.

On the par-4 first, Fleetwood's 84 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fleetwood to 1 under for the round.

Fleetwood hit his tee at the green on the 174-yard par-3 third, setting himself up for a long 42-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Fleetwood to 2 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Fleetwood had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Fleetwood to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Fleetwood had a 91 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fleetwood to 4 under for the round.

At the 416-yard par-4 ninth, Fleetwood got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Fleetwood to 3 under for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Fleetwood hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 10-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Fleetwood at 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Fleetwood hit an approach shot from 235 yards to 15 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Fleetwood to 4 under for the round.

At the 175-yard par-3 16th, Fleetwood hit a tee shot 174 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fleetwood to 5 under for the round.

Fleetwood got a bogey on the 507-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fleetwood to 4 under for the round.