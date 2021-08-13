-
Tom Lewis shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Wyndham Championship
August 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Tom Lewis hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Lewis finished his day tied for 126th at 1 over; Russell Henley is in 1st at 8 under; Erik van Rooyen, Michael Thompson, Hudson Swafford, Adam Hadwin, Scott Piercy, Ted Potter, Jr., and Sung Kang are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Rob Oppenheim, Rory Sabbatini, Bronson Burgoon, Si Woo Kim, Chris Kirk, Webb Simpson, Jhonattan Vegas, Brian Stuard, Michael Gligic, Tyler McCumber, and Andrew Landry are tied for 9th at 5 under.
At the 405-yard par-4 13th, Lewis got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lewis to 1 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the 175-yard par-3 16th green, Lewis suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Lewis at 2 over for the round.
At the par-5 fifth, Lewis chipped in his third shot from 5 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Lewis to even for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Lewis hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Lewis at 1 over for the round.
