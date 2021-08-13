-
Tom Hoge shoots 3-over 73 in round one of the Wyndham Championship
-
August 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Tom Hoge hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Hoge finished his round tied for 147th at 3 over; Russell Henley is in 1st at 8 under; Michael Thompson, Scott Piercy, Chris Kirk, Hudson Swafford, Adam Hadwin, Ted Potter, Jr., and Sung Kang are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Kevin Kisner, Denny McCarthy, Michael Gligic, Erik van Rooyen, Webb Simpson, Nick Taylor, Jhonattan Vegas, Andrew Landry, Brian Stuard, and Tyler McCumber are tied for 9th at 5 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 10th hole, Hoge had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoge to 1 under for the round.
On the 486-yard par-4 11th, Hoge had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoge to even for the round.
On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Hoge's tee shot went 245 yards to the left rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Hoge had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hoge to even-par for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 174-yard par-3 third, Hoge missed a birdie attempt from 10-feet taking a par. This left Hoge to even for the round.
After a 258 yard drive on the 423-yard par-4 sixth, Hoge chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hoge to 1 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the 223-yard par-3 seventh green, Hoge suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Hoge at 2 over for the round.
Hoge got a bogey on the 416-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoge to 3 over for the round.
