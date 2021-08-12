-
Ted Potter, Jr. delivers a bogey-free 6-under 64 in the first at the Wyndham Championship
August 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Ted Potter, Jr. hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, and finished the round bogey free. Potter, Jr. finished his round tied for 2nd at 6 under with Michael Thompson, Russell Henley, and Sung Kang; Brian Stuard is in 1st at 7 under; and Andrew Landry, Tyler McCumber, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 6th at 5 under.
After a tee shot at the green on the 174-yard par-3 third, Ted Potter, Jr. missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Ted Potter, Jr. to even for the round.
On the 428-yard par-4 fourth hole, Potter, Jr. reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Potter, Jr. to 1 under for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Potter, Jr. had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Potter, Jr. to 2 under for the round.
At the 235-yard par-3 12th, Potter, Jr. hit a tee shot 238 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Potter, Jr. to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Potter, Jr. had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Potter, Jr. to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Potter, Jr.'s 135 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Potter, Jr. to 5 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 507-yard par-4 18th hole, Potter, Jr. had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Potter, Jr. to 6 under for the round.
