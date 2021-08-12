Talor Gooch hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Gooch finished his round tied for 35th at 2 under; Michael Thompson, Russell Henley, Ted Potter, Jr., and Sung Kang are tied for 1st at 6 under; Tyler McCumber, Andrew Landry, Jhonattan Vegas, and Brian Stuard are tied for 5th at 5 under; and Sebastián Muñoz, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, K.J. Choi, Luke List, Padraig Harrington, Branden Grace, Rafael Campos, Michael Gligic, Sepp Straka, Adam Scott, and Matt Kuchar are tied for 9th at 4 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 10th hole, Gooch had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gooch to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the 486-yard par-4 11th hole, Gooch sank his approach from 160 yards, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Gooch to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 15th, Gooch hit his 235 yard approach to 13 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Gooch to 5 under for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 16th, Gooch's tee shot went 164 yards to the right rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 second, Gooch had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gooch to 3 under for the round.

On the 174-yard par-3 third, Gooch's tee shot went 170 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Gooch had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gooch to 3 under for the round.

Gooch got a bogey on the 423-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gooch to 2 under for the round.