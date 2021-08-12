-
Sungjae Im posts bogey-free 4-under 66 l in the first round of the Wyndham Championship
August 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Sungjae Im hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, and finished the round bogey free. Im finished his round tied for 18th at 4 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 8 under; Michael Thompson, Chris Kirk, Ted Potter, Jr., and Sung Kang are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Hudson Swafford, Denny McCarthy, Adam Hadwin, Nick Taylor, Scott Piercy, Erik van Rooyen, Webb Simpson, Michael Gligic, Jhonattan Vegas, Tyler McCumber, Brian Stuard, and Andrew Landry are tied for 6th at 5 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Sungjae Im had a 80 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sungjae Im to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Im's 122 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 2 under for the round.
On the 507-yard par-4 18th hole, Im reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to 4 under for the round.
