In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Sung Kang hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Kang finished his round tied for 1st at 6 under with Michael Thompson and Brian Stuard; Russell Henley, Jhonattan Vegas, Andrew Landry, and Tyler McCumber are tied for 4th at 5 under; and Cameron Percy, Chesson Hadley, Johnson Wagner, Adam Scott, Matt Kuchar, Luke List, Sebastián Muñoz, Ted Potter, Jr., and Padraig Harrington are tied for 8th at 4 under.

On the par-4 fourth, Kang's 127 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kang to 1 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Kang had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kang to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Kang had a 99 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kang to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Kang's 121 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kang to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 486-yard par-4 11th hole, Kang chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Kang to 5 under for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Kang's tee shot went 212 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 14th hole, Kang reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kang to 5 under for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Kang reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-inch putt for birdie. This moved Kang to 6 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 17th hole, Kang had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kang to 7 under for the round.

After a 301 yard drive on the 507-yard par-4 18th, Kang chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kang to 6 under for the round.