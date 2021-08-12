-
Si Woo Kim shoots 4-under 66 in round one of the Wyndham Championship
August 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Si Woo Kim hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Kim finished his round tied for 18th at 4 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 8 under; Michael Thompson, Chris Kirk, Ted Potter, Jr., and Sung Kang are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Hudson Swafford, Denny McCarthy, Adam Hadwin, Nick Taylor, Scott Piercy, Erik van Rooyen, Webb Simpson, Michael Gligic, Jhonattan Vegas, Tyler McCumber, Brian Stuard, and Andrew Landry are tied for 6th at 5 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 486-yard par-4 11th hole, Kim chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.
After a 287 yard drive on the 405-yard par-4 13th, Kim chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kim to even-par for the round.
Kim got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 1 over for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Kim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 33-inch putt for birdie. This moved Kim to even for the round.
On the 175-yard par-3 16th, Kim hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Kim to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Kim's 130 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 507-yard par-4 18th hole, Kim had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.
On the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Kim reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 5 under for the round.
On the 374-yard par-4 eighth, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kim to 4 under for the round.
