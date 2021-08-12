-
Sepp Straka shoots 4-under 66 in round one of the Wyndham Championship
August 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Sepp Straka hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Straka finished his round tied for 10th at 4 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 8 under; Ted Potter, Jr., Michael Thompson, and Sung Kang are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Michael Gligic, Jhonattan Vegas, Brian Stuard, Tyler McCumber, and Andrew Landry are tied for 5th at 5 under.
Straka got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Straka to 1 over for the round.
On the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Straka reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Straka to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Straka's 147 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Straka to 1 under for the round.
At the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Straka hit a tee shot 232 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Straka to 4 under for the round.
