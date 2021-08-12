-
Sebastián Muñoz shoots 4-under 66 in round one of the Wyndham Championship
August 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Sebastián Muñoz hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Muñoz finished his round tied for 9th at 4 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 7 under; Michael Thompson, Ted Potter, Jr., and Sung Kang are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Tyler McCumber, Brian Stuard, Andrew Landry, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 5th at 5 under.
On the 418-yard par-4 first hole, Muñoz reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Muñoz to 1 under for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Muñoz had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Muñoz to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 ninth hole, Muñoz had a 109 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Muñoz to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Muñoz's 124 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 4 under for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 14th, Muñoz had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Muñoz to 3 under for the round.
After a 330 yard drive on the 545-yard par-5 15th, Muñoz chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 4 under for the round.
On the 175-yard par-3 16th, Muñoz's tee shot went 173 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.
At the 406-yard par-4 17th, Muñoz reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Muñoz at 4 under for the round.
