Sebastian Cappelen finishes with Even-par 70 in first round of the Wyndham Championship
August 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Sebastian Cappelen hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Cappelen finished his round tied for 73rd at even par; Russell Henley is in 1st at 8 under; Michael Thompson, Ted Potter, Jr., and Sung Kang are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Jhonattan Vegas, Michael Gligic, Andrew Landry, Brian Stuard, and Tyler McCumber are tied for 5th at 5 under.
Cappelen got a bogey on the 418-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Cappelen to 1 over for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Cappelen reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cappelen to even-par for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Cappelen hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Cappelen at 1 over for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Cappelen had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Cappelen to even for the round.
